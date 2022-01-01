Kieron L. Dyer 'doesn't know' what the future holds with Marvel

Kieron L. Dyer has "no idea" what the future holds for him in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The actor stars as Axl in 'Thor: Love and Thunder', but Kieron insists he doesn't know when or where he might appear next.

Asked about the prospect of appearing in a "young Avengers film", he told HeyUGuys: "I have no idea - Marvel are very ... strategic in the way they work, so we'll see."

Kieron stars in the latest Marvel movie alongside Natalie Portman, Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Christian Bale.

And although Christian has a reputation for being intense on set, Kieron relished the experience of working with him.

He said: "Christian Bale himself is an incredible person and he's not ... he's not scary at all!"

Meanwhile, Christian recently revealed that he's set to take an extended break from Hollywood.

The Oscar-winning actor explained that he intends to take a break after shooting back-to-back movies.

Christian - who stars in 'Thor: Love and Thunder' and the David O. Russell-directed 'Amsterdam' - shared: "I usually need quite a lot of time in between because I can’t spin on a dime. I’m very slow. But the way that things worked out (because of the COVID-19 pandemic), I had to go straight from David’s film to Taika’s. It was like boom, boom. Straight to the other."

Christian is now keen to take a step back and enjoy some time away from the spotlight.

The movie star - who is one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood - explained: "I worked way more than anybody wanted me to, and I think I will disappear for a while now."