Marvel stars need to be willing to laugh at themselves, says Tessa Thompson

Tessa Thompson thinks Marvel stars can't be afraid to "make a fool out of [themselves]".

The 38-year-old actress stars as Valkyrie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Tessa believes she can't take herself too seriously in the role.

The Hollywood star - who has reprised the role for the Taika Waititi-directed 'Thor: Love and Thunder' - told IGN: "There's almost a lack of ... I don't know how to describe it ... there's almost a lack of dignity in making these movies. You have to really not be afraid to make a fool out of yourself.

"I think that is something that is tremendous and really stretches your range."

Tessa also suggested that she relished her strict workout regime prior to shooting the movie.

She said: "To get in the shape for the role requires a certain level of discipline, which I think is tremendous for an actor."

Meanwhile, Tessa recently revealed that Valkyrie's sexuality was a "big topic of conversation" among the makers of 'Thor: Love and Thunder'.

The actress confirmed that her character's sexuality was a major point of discussion before and during the shoot.

Tessa - who is attracted to both men and women, but chooses not to label herself bisexual - shared: "We talked about it a lot, it was big topic of conversation. Because I think rightfully there’s this real want in audiences to see characters be very clearly queer or LGBTQIA inside these spaces. And I think it’s hugely important to have representation.

"And also, as humans, I think that we are not defined by our sexuality, and by who we love. And so sometimes I think to hang a narrative completely on that is a way of actually diminishing the humanity of the character. Because you don’t allow them to be anything else."