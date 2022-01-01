Dakota Johnson insists everybody 'really loves each other' in blended family

Dakota Johnson is adamant everyone has "each other's backs" in her blended family.

The Lost Daughter actress, who is the daughter of Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith, has six half-siblings, and her longtime partner, Chris Martin, shares two children with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow.

In an interview for Vanity Fair, Dakota explained that it's "really nice" to have such a large family.

"Maybe I think about relationships like that differently because I grew up in my family. We were all cool," she said. "Obviously, there were times where it was not cool, but I experienced that, so I don't want that in my life. I don't want any kids to experience anything like that. It's better to be kind, and it's also really nice that everybody actually really loves each other and has each other's backs."

And while Dakota's mother saw her as a "privileged gypsy" growing up, the star maintained that her childhood wasn't always easy.

"I think that glamorises it a little bit or makes it seem like everything was totally amazing all the time," the 32-year-old continued. "My life is incredibly lucky and privileged, and the life I led growing up was remarkable - the places I went and how we lived and what we were able to experience. But we also struggled with internal family dynamics and situations and events that are so traumatic."