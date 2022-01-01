Kate Mara and Jamie Bell expecting second child

Kate Mara and Jamie Bell are expecting their second child together.

The House of Cards actress took to Instagram on Sunday to post a photo of her and her husband exiting the BFI Chair’s Dinner at Claridge’s in London last month.

In the accompanying caption, Kate revealed she is pregnant.

“There are three of us in this pic,” she posted.

Kate didn’t share any further details, such as her due date.

However, she was quickly inundated with messages from her celebrity friends.

“Congratulations!!!” wrote Octavia Spencer, while Jenna Dewan posted, “Awwww congratulations loves!!!!”

Kate and Jamie met on the set of Fantastic Four in 2015 and wed two years later. They welcomed a daughter in 2019.

The Billy Elliot actor also shares an eight-year-old son with his ex-wife, Evan Rachel Wood.