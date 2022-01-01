Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons wed in Jamaica

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons secretly tied the knot in Jamaica last weekend.

The actors, who co-starred in the TV show Fargo and the critically-acclaimed film The Power of the Dog, exchanged vows in a private ceremony staged at the GoldenEye resort in Ocho Rios.

“I can just confirm they got married. No other details will be given,” a representative for Dunst told Page Six.

Set on James Bond writer Ian Fleming’s former retreat, the hotel is surrounded by lush gardens and a lagoon.

Dunst and Plemons got engaged in 2017 and welcomed their son Ennis the following year.

They are also parents to son James, who was born in May 2021.

Last November, the On Becoming a God in Central Florida actress teased plans to wed Plemons in the near future.

"I just kept getting pregnant and I kind of want to enjoy my wedding," she smiled during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! "I just want to be able to drink and have fun. We'll do it very soon."