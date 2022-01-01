'They suck': Taika Waititi reveals why he won't share four-hour Thor: Love and Thunder director's cut

Taika Waititi will never release a director's cut of 'Thor: Love and Thunder' because they "suck".

The Marvel blockbuster's helmer is not a fan of filmmakers releasing lengthy versions of their films and admits some directors need to be "controlled sometimes", which is why fans will never see his "four and a half hours long" cut.

He said: “Director’s cuts are not good.

“I’ve been thinking about director’s cuts. I watch director’s cuts of a lot of other directors. They suck. Director’s cuts are not good. Directors need to be controlled sometimes, and if I was to say, ‘ah, you wanna watch my director’s cut? It’s four and a half hours long!’ It’s not good, at four and a half hours. There’s a lot of cup-of-tea breaks in there, you don’t even have to pause it.”

The 'Jojo Rabbit' director also isn't big on deleted scenes being made public.

He added in an interview with NME: “There might be a couple of deleted scenes, but as I always say, a scene is deleted because it’s not good enough to be in the film.

“I think the deleted scenes section on the DVD, not that they use them anymore, should just be a list of the scenes and no links so you can’t click on them!”

In a separate interview with Collider, Thor himself Chris Hemsworth described Taika's director's cut as "bat**** crazy".

He said: "[it was the most] Bat**** crazy, wild, four-hour cut I’ve ever seen … It was about four hours. It was like a 'Monty Python' sketch … I wouldn’t call it a movie … the story was sacrificed for jokes.”