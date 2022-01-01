Cameron Diaz believes she may have unwittingly worked as drug mule

Cameron Diaz has revealed she may have once unwittingly worked as a "drug mule" before she found fame in Hollywood.

The There's Something About Mary actress started out her career as a catalogue model and spent some time working in Paris.

Reflecting on the stint in an interview with Hillary Kerr for the Second Life podcast, Cameron recalled how she has a suspicion that she may have unknowingly become caught up in illegal activity at one point.

"I didn't work a day in Paris. I was there a full year and I didn't work one day. I couldn't book a job to save my life. I got like one job, but really, I think I was like a mule carrying drugs to Morocco - I swear to God," she said.

Cameron went on to describe how she was stopped at an airport in Morocco and asked about a locked suitcase that contained her "costumes" - which is when she really began to panic.

"(I thought), 'What the f**k is in that suitcase?' I'm like this blonde-haired blue-eyed girl in Morocco, it's the '90s, I'm wearing torn jeans and platform boots and my hair down. I'm like, 'This is really unsafe,'" the 49-year-old continued. "That was my only job I ever got in Paris."

Soon after, Cameron landed a part in 1994's The Mask opposite Jim Carrey and went on to appear in movies like My Best Friend's Wedding and Charlie's Angels.

The actress is set to make her film comeback after eight years away from the big screen opposite Jamie Foxx in the aptly titled Back in Action.