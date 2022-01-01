Zendaya wants to direct an episode of Euphoria

Zendaya is keen to direct an episode of her HBO series, Euphoria.

As part of a Q&A session for Vogue Italia, the 25-year-old was asked whether she had thought about stepping behind the camera and she revealed that she was hoping to direct an episode of the most recent season but it didn't work out.

"It's funny. I was actually supposed to direct episode six (of season two), but then I had to act in it," she replied. "I didn't have enough time, so, unfortunately, I wasn't able to this time around. I wanted to have enough time to do it the right way."

Zendaya added: "So, next season probably."

The star, who plays recovering teenage drug addict Rue Bennett in the show, collected a Primetime Emmy Award for her performance in 2020.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home star revealed last year that she tries to soak up as much knowledge as she can about every crew member's roles while on set so she is prepared whenever she makes her directorial debut.

"The idea of trying to direct in the future excites me. That's why I'm on set so much," she told her co-star Colman Domingo for Interview magazine. "When I'm not in it (a scene), I'm right there trying to learn. I go around and I ask our crew members, 'What are you doing today? Can you explain it to me?' Because we've got some real vets in the game. So, the hope is that I'll be able to, one day, make the things that I want to see."