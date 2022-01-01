Amy Hart channels Molly Ringwald for new The Breakfast Club pop-up diner

Love Island star Amy Hart has paid homage to one of her all-time favourite films by dressing up as Molly Ringwald to celebrate a new The Breakfast Club-themed pop-up restaurant in London.

The former air hostess is a huge fan of John Hughes' iconic 1985 movie, which starred Brat Pack members Molly, Anthony Michael Hall, Judd Nelson, Emilio Estevez and Ally Sheedy.

Amy's now joining forces with sandwich chain Subway to bring to life the Detention Diner, a new eatery directly inspired by the film’s famous library detention scene

Twelve fans will get the chance to enjoy a one-off immersive experience while they watch the film at The Luna Cinema’s outdoor screening of The Breakfast Club at Kenwood House on 13 July.

“The set is incredible, and I’ve loved the ‘80s fashion but I think I’ll try to keep out of detention in the future!” Amy laughed.