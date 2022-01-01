Lea Michele replacing Beanie Feldstein in Broadway revival of Funny Girl

Lea Michele is set to replace Beanie Feldstein in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl.

Hours after Feldstein announced she would be departing the production earlier than expected due to producers taking the show in a "different direction", the former Glee star was confirmed to be taking over the lead role as Fanny Brice in the stage musical.

"A dream come true is an understatement. I'm so incredibly honored to join this amazing cast and production and return to the stage playing Fanny Brice on Broadway," she wrote on Instagram following the news.

Feldstein will bow out on 31 July, with Julie Benko standing in until Michele takes over on 6 September. In addition, Tony Award-nominated actress Tovah Feldshuh will replace Jane Lynch as Mrs Brice.

On Sunday night, Feldstein took to Instagram to share that playing Fanny had been a "true honour" and that leaving was an "extremely difficult decision".

"I will never forget this experience and from the bottom of my heart, I want to thank every single person who came to the August Wilson (Theatre) for the love and support you have shown me and our amazing cast and crew," she stated. "The people I have had the great joy of bringing Funny Girl to life with every night, both on and off the stage, are all remarkably talented and exceptional humans and I hope you continue to join them on Henry Street after I depart on July 31st."

The Lady Bird star received mixed reviews when the production opened, with critics unfavourably comparing her to Barbra Streisand, the original Fanny Brice. She was snubbed by the Tony Awards and the show only received one nomination in total.