Bob Saget's widow Kelly Rizzo reflects on six months 'without best friend'

Bob Saget's widow Kelly Rizzo has reflected on how she's been coping without her "best friend" for the past six months.

The Full House actor passed away on 9 January in a hotel room near Orlando, Florida aged 65 after suffering blunt head trauma from an accidental blow to the back of his head.

Bob's widow Kelly marked six months since his death over the weekend by sharing a video montage of their happy times together accompanied by Bruce Springsteen's Land of Hope and Dreams. In the caption, she reflected on what the past six months have been like for her.

"(Six) months without my best friend, my travel buddy, my loving husband. 6 months without your silliness, laughter, music, cuteness, caretaking, sharp wit, thoughtfulness, cuddling, and warmth," she began. "But it’s also been 6 months of looking for silver linings, learning how to brave the world without you, 6 months of care and compassion from so many who love you, 6 months of getting even closer to your magical daughters and trying to all be strong together.

"(Six) months of continuing to love, laugh, and live because that’s what you would want…what you’d insist upon. Even though you’d want to make sure that we all still miss you…and dear God do we ever. We miss you so much, every day. Love you honey, the world still isn’t the same without you."

Kelly received heart emojis in the comments from the likes of Selma Blair, Amanda Kloots, and Whitney Cummings.

Bob had three daughters with his ex-wife Sherri Kramer.