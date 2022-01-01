Pippa Middleton welcomes third child - report

Pippa Middleton has reportedly given birth to her third child.

According to People, the socialite and her husband James Matthews welcomed a daughter "a couple of weeks ago".

Representatives for the couple have not yet commented on the news.

Pippa, who is the younger sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, was reported to be pregnant last month, but declined to share her due date.

However, the 38-year-old showcased her growing baby bump in a bright green dress when she attended the Party at the Palace concert in London as part of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Pippa and James tied the knot in 2017.

They are already parents to Arthur, three, and Grace, 15 months.