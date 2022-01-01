Taika Waititi reveals if he'll helm Thor 5

Taika Waititi would only direct 'Thor 5' if Chris Hemsworth returns to the role and the script is "unexpected".



'Thor: Love and Thunder' has just hit cinemas and the New Zealand filmmaker has insisted he would return to helm another instalment in the blockbuster Marvel franchise if Hemsworth agrees to reprise his titular role as the superhero.



However, the story would have to excite him and he even suggested a Thor road trip movie.



He told Insider: "Now, I don't know what would be next. I would definitely do one, but only if Chris did it.



"But it would need to be something surprising and unexpected for me to want to do it. Like what would be the new take? The battles and all the fighting is fine, but I would want something that feels unexpected when it comes to the story. Like making just a $5 million movie with no fighting at all, just Thor on a road trip. Like [Alexander Payne's 2013 film] 'Nebraska'."



Fortunately, Hemsworth is keen to continue playing the God of Thunder until he's booted out.



He recently said: "I'll do it until someone says get off the stage.



"I love [playing Thor]."



Waititi has also admitted he was surprised by the post-credits in 'Thor: Love and Thunder' that teased "Thor will return".



He said: "That was a surprise to me, too. I'm not joking.



"I saw it in the theatre and I was like, 'Oh, s***. Really?' Even Chris was like, 'What?' But, of course he'll be back. He's the best character. I mean, I may be a little biased, but he's the most fun to watch."