Succession dominates nominations for 2022 Emmy Awards

Succession is set to win big at the upcoming 2022 Emmy Awards.

The HBO series, which stars Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, and Brian Cox, landed a whopping 25 nominations during a virtual announcement of the nominees hosted by JB Smoove and Melissa Fumero on Tuesday.

In addition to garnering a nod for Best Drama Series, Strong and Cox are to compete in the Best Actor in a Drama Series category, while Succession co-stars J. Smith-Cameron and Snook will go head-to-head for the Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series prize.

Elsewhere, Culkin, Nicholas Braun, and Matthew Macfadyen will all vie for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for their performances in the hit programme.

"Television continues to keep the world entertained, informed, and connected. With production at a historic high, the Academy has received a record number of Emmy submissions this season," said Television Academy Chairman and chief executive Frank Scherma. "As we prepare for the entertainment industry's biggest night, we are thrilled to honour the innovators, creators, performers and storytellers who are propelling this platinum age of television."

In total, there were 50 first-time performer nominees across all performer categories this season, including The Great’s Elle Fanning, Squid Game’s Jung Ho-yeon, Scenes from a Marriage’s Oscar Isaac, Severance’s Adam Scott, Amanda Seyfried for The Dropout, as well as Sydney Sweeney – who is in the running for her work on Euphoria and The White Lotus.

The Emmy Awards will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on 12 September.

The full list of nominees is as follows:

Best Drama Series:

Better Call Saul - AMC

Euphoria - HBO

Ozark - Netflix

Severance - Apple TV+

Squid Game - Netflix

Stranger Things - Netflix

Succession - HBO

Yellowjackets - Showtime

Best Actress in a Drama Series:

Jodie Comer - Killing Eve

Laura Linney - Ozark

Melanie Lynskey - Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh - Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show

Zendaya - Euphoria

Best Actor in a Drama Series:

Jason Bateman - Ozark

Brian Cox - Succession

Lee Jung-jae - Squid Game

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

Adam Scott - Severance

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:

Patricia Arquette - Severance

Julia Garner - Ozark

Jung Ho-yeon - Squid Game

Christina Ricci - Yellowjackets

Rhea Seehorn - Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron - Succession

Sarah Snook - Succession

Sydney Sweeney - Euphoria

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:

Nicholas Braun - Succession

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin - Succession

Park Hae-soo - Squid Game

Matthew Macfadyen - Succession

John Turturro - Severance

Christopher Walken - Severance

Oh Yeong-su - Squid Game

Best Comedy Series:

Abbott Elementary - ABC

Barry - HBO

Curb Your Enthusiasm - HBO

Hacks - HBO Max

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Amazon

Only Murders in the Building - Hulu

Ted Lasso - Apple

What We Do in the Shadows - FX

Best Actress in a Comedy Series:

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning - The Great

Issa Rae - Insecure

Jean Smart – Hacks

Best Actor in a Comedy Series:

Donald Glover - Atlanta

Bill Hader - Barry

Nicholas Hoult - The Great

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:

Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

Janelle James - Abbott Elementary

Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live

Sarah Niles - Ted Lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple - Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:

Anthony Carrigan - Barry

Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso

Toheeb Jimoh - Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed - Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler - Barry

Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live

Best Limited or Anthology Series:

Dopesick - Hulu

The Dropout - Hulu

Inventing Anna - Netflix

Pam & Tommy - Hulu

The White Lotus – HBO

Best Actress in a Limited Series, Movie, or Anthology:

Toni Collette - The Staircase

Julia Garner - Inventing Anna

Lily James - Pam & Tommy

Sarah Paulson - Impeachment: American Crime Story

Margaret Qualley - Maid

Amanda Seyfried - The Dropout

Best Actor in a Limited Series, Movie, or Anthology:

Colin Firth - The Staircase

Andrew Garfield - Under the Banner of Heaven

Oscar Isaac - Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton - Dopesick

Himesh Patel - Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan - Pam & Tommy

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series, Movie, or Anthology:

Connie Britton - The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus

Alexandra Daddario - The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever - Dopesick

Natasha Rothwell - The White Lotus

Sydney Sweeney - The White Lotus

Mare Winningham - Dopesick

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series, Movie, or Anthology:

Murray Bartlett - The White Lotus

Jake Lacy - The White Lotus

Will Poulter - Dopesick

Seth Rogen - Pam & Tommy

Peter Sarsgaard - Dopesick

Michael Stuhlbarg - Dopesick

Steve Zahn - The White Lotus

Best Television Movie:

Chip ‘n’Dale: Rescue Rangers

Ray Donovan: The Movie

Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon

The Survivor

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas

Best Variety Talk Series:

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Best Variety Special (Pre-recorded):

Adele: One Night Only

Dave Chappelle: The Closer

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special

One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Best Reality Competition Programme:

The Amazing Race - CBS

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls - Amazon Prime Video

Nailed It! - Netflix

RuPaul’s Drag Race - VH1

Top Chef - Bravo

The Voice - NBC