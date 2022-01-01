Succession dominates nominations for 2022 Emmy Awards

- NEWS
Succession is set to win big at the upcoming 2022 Emmy Awards.
The HBO series, which stars Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, and Brian Cox, landed a whopping 25 nominations during a virtual announcement of the nominees hosted by JB Smoove and Melissa Fumero on Tuesday.
In addition to garnering a nod for Best Drama Series, Strong and Cox are to compete in the Best Actor in a Drama Series category, while Succession co-stars J. Smith-Cameron and Snook will go head-to-head for the Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series prize.
Elsewhere, Culkin, Nicholas Braun, and Matthew Macfadyen will all vie for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for their performances in the hit programme.
"Television continues to keep the world entertained, informed, and connected. With production at a historic high, the Academy has received a record number of Emmy submissions this season," said Television Academy Chairman and chief executive Frank Scherma. "As we prepare for the entertainment industry's biggest night, we are thrilled to honour the innovators, creators, performers and storytellers who are propelling this platinum age of television."
In total, there were 50 first-time performer nominees across all performer categories this season, including The Great’s Elle Fanning, Squid Game’s Jung Ho-yeon, Scenes from a Marriage’s Oscar Isaac, Severance’s Adam Scott, Amanda Seyfried for The Dropout, as well as Sydney Sweeney – who is in the running for her work on Euphoria and The White Lotus.
The Emmy Awards will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on 12 September.
The full list of nominees is as follows:
Best Drama Series:
Better Call Saul - AMC
Euphoria - HBO
Ozark - Netflix
Severance - Apple TV+
Squid Game - Netflix
Stranger Things - Netflix
Succession - HBO
Yellowjackets - Showtime
Best Actress in a Drama Series:
Jodie Comer - Killing Eve
Laura Linney - Ozark
Melanie Lynskey - Yellowjackets
Sandra Oh - Killing Eve
Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show
Zendaya - Euphoria
Best Actor in a Drama Series:
Jason Bateman - Ozark
Brian Cox - Succession
Lee Jung-jae - Squid Game
Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
Adam Scott - Severance
Jeremy Strong – Succession
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:
Patricia Arquette - Severance
Julia Garner - Ozark
Jung Ho-yeon - Squid Game
Christina Ricci - Yellowjackets
Rhea Seehorn - Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron - Succession
Sarah Snook - Succession
Sydney Sweeney - Euphoria
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:
Nicholas Braun - Succession
Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin - Succession
Park Hae-soo - Squid Game
Matthew Macfadyen - Succession
John Turturro - Severance
Christopher Walken - Severance
Oh Yeong-su - Squid Game
Best Comedy Series:
Abbott Elementary - ABC
Barry - HBO
Curb Your Enthusiasm - HBO
Hacks - HBO Max
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Amazon
Only Murders in the Building - Hulu
Ted Lasso - Apple
What We Do in the Shadows - FX
Best Actress in a Comedy Series:
Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning - The Great
Issa Rae - Insecure
Jean Smart – Hacks
Best Actor in a Comedy Series:
Donald Glover - Atlanta
Bill Hader - Barry
Nicholas Hoult - The Great
Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:
Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live
Sarah Niles - Ted Lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple - Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:
Anthony Carrigan - Barry
Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso
Toheeb Jimoh - Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed - Ted Lasso
Tony Shalhoub - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler - Barry
Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live
Best Limited or Anthology Series:
Dopesick - Hulu
The Dropout - Hulu
Inventing Anna - Netflix
Pam & Tommy - Hulu
The White Lotus – HBO
Best Actress in a Limited Series, Movie, or Anthology:
Toni Collette - The Staircase
Julia Garner - Inventing Anna
Lily James - Pam & Tommy
Sarah Paulson - Impeachment: American Crime Story
Margaret Qualley - Maid
Amanda Seyfried - The Dropout
Best Actor in a Limited Series, Movie, or Anthology:
Colin Firth - The Staircase
Andrew Garfield - Under the Banner of Heaven
Oscar Isaac - Scenes from a Marriage
Michael Keaton - Dopesick
Himesh Patel - Station Eleven
Sebastian Stan - Pam & Tommy
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series, Movie, or Anthology:
Connie Britton - The White Lotus
Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus
Alexandra Daddario - The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever - Dopesick
Natasha Rothwell - The White Lotus
Sydney Sweeney - The White Lotus
Mare Winningham - Dopesick
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series, Movie, or Anthology:
Murray Bartlett - The White Lotus
Jake Lacy - The White Lotus
Will Poulter - Dopesick
Seth Rogen - Pam & Tommy
Peter Sarsgaard - Dopesick
Michael Stuhlbarg - Dopesick
Steve Zahn - The White Lotus
Best Television Movie:
Chip ‘n’Dale: Rescue Rangers
Ray Donovan: The Movie
Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon
The Survivor
Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas
Best Variety Talk Series:
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Best Variety Special (Pre-recorded):
Adele: One Night Only
Dave Chappelle: The Closer
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special
One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
Best Reality Competition Programme:
The Amazing Race - CBS
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls - Amazon Prime Video
Nailed It! - Netflix
RuPaul’s Drag Race - VH1
Top Chef - Bravo
The Voice - NBC