Pete Davidson gets Aladdin-themed tattoo in honour of Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson has paid tribute to Kim Kardashian by getting an Aladdin-themed tattoo on his collarbone.

The stars started dating after meeting on the set of Saturday Night Live last October, where they kissed as part of a spoof of the 1992 Disney animated film, in which they posed as characters Jasmine and Aladdin.

On Monday, Kim shared a series of photos of herself with her beau on Instagram, and several eagle-eyed fans quickly noted that the comedian now has the words "Jasmine" and "Aladdin" inked on his neck in a cursive script.

"THE JASMINE X ALADDIN TATTOO," one follower exclaimed, while another wrote, "Isn't that the sweetest?!? I got butterflies. Damn Pete."

The body art sits below Pete's "KNSCP" tattoo, which fans believe is an acronym that stands for Kim and her children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Previously, the reality TV star revealed that Pete gifted her the Jasmine and Aladdin costumes from the SNL appearance.

"Actually, for Valentine's Day, he got me the rug and the whole outfit. And the little genie lamp. So, I do own the rug," the 41-year-old shared during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Kim filed for divorce from her husband Kanye West, the father of her four children, in February 2021. She was declared legally single earlier this year.