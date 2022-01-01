Zendaya makes history with nominations for 2022 Emmy Awards

Zendaya has made Emmy Awards history by becoming the youngest two-time acting nominee.

On Tuesday, the star landed a nomination for Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her performance as Rue Bennett in the HBO teen drama series Euphoria, where she is up against Killing Eve's Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh, Ozark's Laura Linney, Yellowjackets' Melanie Lynskey, and The Morning Show's Reese Witherspoon.

"It's absolutely insane. The show obviously means so much to me and so much to everyone who makes it. People put their absolute heart and soul into this, and I am so lucky to share this with all of them," she told Vanity Fair. "I've already talked to so many people on FaceTime, and I have a lot more texts to send out. But I am so proud of our team and the work we do together. I'm very, very proud."

Zendaya became the youngest recipient of the prize when she was nominated in the same category in 2020.

The 25-year-old is also the youngest person to receive a producing nomination. She serves as an executive producer on Euphoria, which scored a nod for Best Drama Series.

In addition, Zendaya garnered nominations for producing and writing two songs that featured in the show - Elliot's Song and I'm Tired.

"The intention was just to work with Lab (Euphoria composer Labrinth) in a deeper sense, and he always creates such a warm environment to collaborate," she added. "Whenever we made things on set, it was just about the goal of enhancing the emotional journey of these characters and how to tell the story through another medium-so yeah, I had no idea I would be a part of this today. It's very cool."