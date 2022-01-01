Mandy Moore reacts to This Is Us Emmys snub

Mandy Moore has expressed her disappointment in her show This Is Us failing to receive top nominations for the 2022 Emmy Awards.



The actress/singer received plaudits from critics for her emotional performance in the show's sixth and final season earlier this year, but she was snubbed in the leading actress category when the nominations were announced on Tuesday.



In addition, none of the actors, writers or directors were recognised and the show itself only received one nomination for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for Forever Now, written by Moore's husband Taylor Goldsmith and Siddhartha Khosla.



Reacting to the snubs on her Instagram Stories, Moore wrote, "Do I wish our show was recognized in what I think was it's (sic) finest hour? Sure. And Dan Fogelman's brilliant writing for 6 seasons (hello THE TRAIN)? Ken Olin's impeccable direction? Our insanely, wildly talented cast and crew? Yah.... But nothing can take away what our show meant to SO MANY (us included). That's an incredible legacy to be a part of. I will be grateful forever."



She also addressed her husband's nomination, writing, "So unendingly proud of Siddhartha Khosla and Taylor Goldsmith for getting an Emmy nom for their song Forever Now on our final season of This Is Us."



Her co-star Chrissy Metz also weighed in on the snubs in a video on her Instagram Stories.



"When there are people who are so innately, incredibly gifted and talented who write a show - Dan Fogelman - and who act and star in a show - Mandy Moore - that don't get recognised for their beautiful work? And the way that they have changed people's lives and hearts and minds, and for the connective tissue between other human beings, and they don't get recognized for it?" Metz said before making angry huffing noises. "I understand it's not everything, honey, but it's something."



Moore and Metz have previously been nominated for Emmys during the show's run, but only their co-stars Sterling K. Brown and Ron Cephas Jones have taken home prizes.