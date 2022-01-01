Lizzo thrilled to land first Emmy Awards nomination

Lizzo has scored her very first nomination for an Emmy Award.

When the categories were announced on Tuesday, the Juice hitmaker's reality series - Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls - was named within the Outstanding Competition Program category.

Reacting to the news, Lizzo took to Instagram to share her excitement.

"WATCH OUT FOR THE BIG GRRRLS IS EMMY NOMINATED. my grrrls. we didn't do this for awards, we did this for ourselves. For the lives we touched making this... To shake up the industry... and show the world how BEAUTIFUL AND TALENTED WE AREEEEE! BIG GRRRLS ARE BOOKED, BLESSED AND BUSY. YOU BETTA WATCH OUT! Thank you @televisionacad we'll be there with bells on!" she exclaimed.

Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls will compete against The Amazing Race, Nailed It!, RuPaul's Drag Race, Top Chef, and The Voice, for the prize.

The Emmy Awards will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on 12 September.