Sydney Sweeney breaks down in tears following double Emmy nominations

Sydney Sweeney broke down in tears as she called her mum about her double Emmy Awards nominations on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old landed her first and second-ever Emmy nominations after being recognised for her work in Euphoria and The White Lotus when the shortlist was announced.

Reacting to the news on Instagram, Sydney shared a video of her calling her mother while sat in the passenger seat of a moving car. In the clip, her mum can be heard saying, "Congratulations", and Sydney exclaims "mom!" repeatedly as she laughs and then starts crying. She wipes away her tears as she listens to her mum and thanks her for her supportive words.

"What a morning! thank you so much to the @televisionacad for my emmy nominations!" Sydney wrote in the caption. "It's an honor to know that both Olivia and Cassie have connected with so many. I'm so proud of both these shows and grateful to everybody that's been apart of them. But most importantly mom, I love you, we did it through the ups and downs! thank you thank you!!"

The actress was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Cassie Howard in Euphoria and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for playing Olivia Mossbacher in The White Lotus.

The 2022 Emmy Awards will be held in Los Angeles on 12 September.