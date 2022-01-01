Eleanor Tomlinson marries rugby player Will Owen

Eleanor Tomlinson tied the knot with her rugby player partner Will Owen over the weekend.

The Poldark actress revealed on Instagram on Wednesday that they had exchanged vows in front of friends and family at Euridge Manor in Chippenham, England over the weekend.

"When a Miss becomes a Mrs (heart emoji) I love you. The best weekend of our lives. The biggest thank you to all our family and friends and of course to you, @pronovias, @euridge_ and @debeersofficial," she wrote alongside professional photos of her and Will in the grounds of the manor on their special day.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, the 30-year-old admitted she had "happy tears" in her eyes just before she walked down the aisle.

"When you first arrive at the aisle and you look out and see the faces of friends and family that you love looking back at you, it (your resolve) all goes out the window and the bottom lip starts to tremble… and then, boy do those happy tears come," she shared.

Tomlinson imagined she would get married in a "slinky and sleek" dress but ended up in a stunning off-the-shoulder Pronovias gown with "the most outrageous train" - and it was the first one she tried on.

"The first dress I tried on was the one. I looked at my brother and he burst into tears and I just knew, I’d found my dream dress and then some," she recalled. "I still tried on pretty much every other dress in the shop – because why not? – but I knew nothing could beat the dress I’d already found."