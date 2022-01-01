Judge denies Amber Heard's request for mistrial in Johnny Depp defamation case

A judge has denied Amber Heard's request for a mistrial over her recent defamation case against Johnny Depp.

Before a court in Fairfax, Virginia last month, a jury found the Aquaman actress liable for defaming her ex-husband in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed and he was awarded more than $10 million (£8 million) in damages. The jury also found the Edward Scissorhands actor liable for defaming Heard with one statement made by his former lawyer and she was awarded $2 million (£1.6 million).

Following the result, Heard's lawyers declared their intention to launch an appeal and also alleged that "newly discovered facts and information" about one juror meant a mistrial could be declared. But on Wednesday, Judge Penney Azcarate rejected the claim that one of the juror's was not properly assessed prior to the trial.

"Defendant Amber Laura Heard's Post-Trial Motions I through VI are DENIED for the reasons stated on the record," the order reads, according to USA Today. "Juror Fifteen was vetted by the Court on the record and met the statutory requirements for service. The parties also questioned the jury panel for a full day and informed the Court that the jury panel was acceptable. Therefore, Due Process was guaranteed and provided to all parties in this litigation. There is no evidence of fraud or wrongdoing."

Representatives for Heard have not yet commented, while a lawyer for Depp stated that his client was "most gratified" by the ruling.

Depp and Heard were married between 2015 and 2016.