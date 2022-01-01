Selling Sunset's Heather Rae Young expecting first child

Reality TV star Heather Rae Young is pregnant with her first child.

The 34-year-old real estate agent took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that she is expecting a baby with her husband Tarek El Moussa.

"Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!!" she wrote.

Heather didn't share the baby's sex or exact due date.

However, she was inundated with congratulatory messages from her Selling Sunset co-stars.

"SO SO SO happy for youuuuu. Lucky little one to have you," commented Chrishell Stause, while Maya Vander added: "Yesssss!!!! Love you both and big congratulations!!!!"

And in an interview with People, Heather revealed that the pregnancy was a big surprise as she had been undergoing fertility treatments and was scheduled to undergo an embryo transfer in the near future.

"It was a huge shock. We just weren't expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan," she shared. "I think when you least expect it and there's no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be. I'm so excited that it happened like this."

Heather and Tarek wed last October. The HGTV star was previously married to Christina Hall, with whom he shares two children.