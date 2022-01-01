Jamie Lee Curtis assumed Ana de Armas was 'inexperienced' on Knives Out set

Jamie Lee Curtis wrongly thought Ana de Armas was "inexperienced" when she first encountered her on the set of Knives Out.

In an interview for the August 2022 issue of ELLE magazine, the Halloween actress recalled how she believed the Cuba-born star was a total newcomer when they met on the production of the mystery film in 2018, even though she'd already starred in movies with

Keanu Reeves, Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford.

"I assumed - and I say this with real embarrassment-because she had come from Cuba, that she had just arrived," remembered Jamie. "I made an assumption that she was an inexperienced, unsophisticated young woman. That first day, I was like, 'Oh, what are your dreams?'"

However, the Hollywood veteran quickly realised her error and went about introducing Ana to some of her celebrity connections, including the likes of Steven Spielberg and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Jamie also revealed that she can't wait to see Ana in the lead role in upcoming movie Blonde, a fictionalised take on the life of Marilyn Monroe, which the 34-year-old screen-tested for while she was working on Knives Out.

"She showed me a picture of her as Marilyn. My father (Tony Curtis) was in Some Like It Hot, and I have a lot of photos of my father and Marilyn. It was a couple of still pictures and one video of her moving through space with no audio," shared Jamie. "But it was so shocking because she was Marilyn."

Blonde, also starring Adrien Brody and Bobby Cannavale, is set to be released via Netflix in September.