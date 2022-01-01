Joe Keery, Camila Morrone and Aldis Hodge cast in Marmalade

Joe Keery, Camila Morrone and Aldis Hodge have been cast in 'Marmalade'.

The trio have been revealed as the stars of Keir O'Donnell's romantic drama, which is set to wrap production in Minnesota.

The movie will mark O'Donnell's directorial debut after numerous acting appearances – including 'Wedding Crashers', 'American Sniper' and 'Ambulance'.

Cinematographer Polly Morgan, who has worked on the upcoming movies 'Where the Crawdads Sing' and 'The Woman King', is also attached to the film.

O'Donnell has penned the script for 'Marmalade', which centres on a naive small-town man who ends up in prison and narrates the tale of a romantic bank heist to his cunning cellmate so he can escape and be reunited with the love of his life.

The flick is being produced by Tea Shop Productions' James Harris and Mark Lane along with Sarah Gabriel and Marc Goldberg under the Signature Films banner.

Joe stars in the hit Netflix series 'Stranger Things' and also worked with Ryan Reynolds on the 2021 movie 'Free Guy' – where he was impressed with the 'Deadpool' star.

The 30-year-old star said: "I was pretty blown away because he just makes it look really easy.

"And what he's doing, it's hard. Not anyone can do it. It just gave me a really deep appreciation for him and all of his work that he's done up until this point."

Keery revealed how he paid close attention to the way Ryan conducted himself both in front of and behind the camera.

He explained: "As the kind of leading actor. (Ryan) just set a tone of collaboration really early on, and comfortability. I assume he's probably aware that people are nervous to meet him. And, right away, he's very disarming and really puts you at ease."