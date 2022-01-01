Zendaya injures finger in cooking accident

Zendaya required stitches after injuring her finger in a cooking accident on Wednesday.

The Euphoria actress took to her Instagram Stories to share a close-up photo of her left index finger wrapped in a bandage.

"See now... this is why I don't cook," she wrote in the caption.

Zendaya later posted another snap showing her getting the wound stitched up by medics.

"Update. Baby's first stitches lol never cooking again," the 25-year-old added.

The injury comes after a huge week for Zendaya. On Tuesday, she made Emmy Awards history by becoming the youngest two-time acting nominee in the Lead Actress in a Drama Series category, and also the youngest person to land a nomination for producing.