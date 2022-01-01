Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcome second child

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are new parents.

The Game of Thrones actress recently gave birth to a baby girl - a sibling for the couple's nearly two-year-old daughter Willa.

"Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl," a representative confirmed to People.

The pair have not yet shared their new daughter's name.

Sophie, who debuted her baby bump at the 2022 Met Gala in May, discussed motherhood in a recent interview for ELLE magazine.

"It's what life is about for me - raising the next generation," the 26-year-old smiled. "The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We're so excited to be expanding the family. It's the best blessing ever."

Sophie and Joe, 32, got engaged in October 2017 and wed in May 2019.