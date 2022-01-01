Ivana Trump dies at 73

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's ex-wife Ivana Trump has died suddenly.



The Czech-American businesswoman passed away at her home in New York City on Thursday. She was 73.



"Our mother was an incredible woman - a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend," a representative for her children said in a statement obtained by ABC News. "Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and 10 grandchildren."



A cause of death was not announced, however, an official for the New York Fire Department reported that paramedics had responded to a call regarding a woman experiencing cardiac arrest.



"I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City," stated Donald in a note posted on his social media platform, Truth Social. "She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest in Peace, Ivana!"



Ivana met Donald in 1976 and the pair married the following year. After welcoming three children - Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump - the couple split following the businessman's affair with Marla Maples.



The highly publicised divorce was finalised in 1992, but the pair remained on good terms, and Ivana continued to hold key management positions within The Trump Organization.



She also found success with her own fashion and jewellery lines as well as advice columns and books.