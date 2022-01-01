Daisy Edgar- Jones: Movie adaptations are always going to be different from the book

Daisy Edgar-Jones says that the adaptation of 'Where the Crawdads Sing' was "always going to be different" from the book.

The 24-year-old actress stars in the upcoming drama film - based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Delia Owens - as a young girl who finds herself caught up in a murder trial and explained that fans should "enjoy" the natural differences between the film and the novel.

She said: "I think the main thing [is] knowing it’s never gonna be exactly how you imagined it. It’s always gonna be different to the book and accepting that and enjoying that difference and allowing yourself to sort of create another angle into a character for an audience."

Daisy is known to audiences as Marianne Sheridan in 'Normal People' and went on to explain that she went through the same process when filming the hit drama series, which itself is an adaptation of the novel by Sally Rooney.

She told Collider: "I think I kind of did the same thing of lifting passages from the book that I loved and putting it by my script, which I did for Marianne as well, and getting the accent right and things like that, but yeah, I think it was enjoying stepping into a filmmaker’s version of the story and enjoying the collaborative aspect of it."

Meanwhile, the London-born star - who had to adopt a Northern Irish accent for her role in 'Normal People' - added that while she has a "knack" for picking up various UK accents, she would struggle with Welsh and Geordie.

She said: "I think I'd find Welsh or Geordie accent hard. In the Uk, we have such a range of accents. You can walk 20 minutes up the road and have an entirely different dialect so I'd find maybe welsh quite difficult. It's very sing-songy and I can't tune my ear to it quite yet. I'll get it, I just need to practice!"

'Where the Crawdads Sing' is set for release on July 22.