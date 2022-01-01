Leighton Meester and Adam Brody cast in The River Wild reimagining

Leighton Meester, Adam Brody and Taran Killam are to star in a reimagining of 'The River Wild'.

The original 1994 movie was directed by Curtis Hanson and told the story of a family forced to combat a pair of violent criminals on a whitewater rafting trip. Meryl Streep, Kevin Bacon and John C. Reilly all starred.

The new project is being helmed by Ben Ketai and follows siblings (Killam and Meester) - who love but distrust each other as they set off on a rafting trip with a small group including a childhood friend (Brody), who is more dangerous than he seems.

Ogden Gavanski is producing the flick that has been written by Ketai and Mike Nguyen Le.

The film is set to debut on non-theatrical platforms across the world in 2023 from Universal 1440 Entertainment – a production arm of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group.

Glenn Ross, the General Manager and Executive Vice President at Universal 1440 Entertainment, said: "We are excited to announce a thrilling new 'The River Wild' story, with fresh characters and a story that brings the universe to new audiences and fans of the original.

"The production features a talented cast, and we think movie lovers will be excited by director Ben Ketai's modern take on the popular classic film."

Leighton will appear alongside her husband Adam in the movie and he recalled how she limited the amount of time that he was allowed to spend on Twitter ahead of the US Presidential election in 2020.

He said: "I was on Twitter so much up until the election and I enjoy it, I really do, but it’s very addicting.

"I found myself, as most people, just so p***** off for most of this year and was really happy for about 48 hours after the election and then 48 hours after [that], I was so p***** again. So my wife put a 30-minute time limit on Twitter and my life has changed."