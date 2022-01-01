Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard split

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard have reportedly broken up.



After rumours about the status of the couple's relationship began to circulate online last week, a source close to the model/entrepreneur claimed to People on Monday that Emily and Sebastian had parted ways.



"They split recently. It was Em's decision," the insider commented to the outlet. "She is doing O.K. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mom."



Representatives for Emily have not yet responded to the report.



The I Feel Pretty star and actor/producer Sebastian wed in February 2018 after dating for just a few weeks.



They welcomed a son named Sylvester in March 2021.