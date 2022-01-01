Top Gun: Maverick actor Jay Ellis weds

Jay Ellis and his longtime partner Nina Senicar are married.

The Top Gun: Maverick actor and the Serbian model/actress tied the knot in front of friends and family during a glamorous ceremony staged in Tuscany, Italy on 9 July. Celebrity guests included Issa Rae, Glen Powell, and Anna Kendrick.

Jay looked handsome in a custom-made tuxedo, while Nina dazzled in an elegant white silk gown, both designed by Dolce & Gabbana. The couple's two-year-old daughter Nora served as a flower girl.

But in an interview with Vogue about the nuptials, the Insecure actor revealed he had a panicked moment shortly before the ceremony.

"There was a moment when I was standing there in front of everyone waiting for the giant wrought iron gates to open and to see Nina but the moment kept going and going," he recalled to the magazine. "So, I yelled out, 'Baby, you coming?' There was another beat or two after where Nina didn't answer, so I turned to the crowd and said, 'I guess that's a no, there's a space up here if anybody wants to get married today.' And in perfect timing as everyone laughed, Nina yelled out, 'I'm coming baby!' Everyone laughed at us and then the gate opened and I was in awe when I saw Nina in her dress for the first time."

Jay and Nina started dating in 2015.