Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy break up

Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy have split after one year of dating.

The comedy stars delighted fans when they confirmed they were dating last September.

Yet on Tuesday, Chelsea and Jo - real name Joseph Herbert - announced that they are parting ways.

"It is with a heavy heart to announce that we have decided together that it is best for us to take a break from our relationship right now," the 47-year-old wrote on her Instagram page. "I know many of you were invested in our love, and I wanted to express to you how much that meant to both of us. How much it still means. And how much I now believe in love for each one of us. This man blew my heart open with love and because of him, my life experience has changed forever."

Chelsea went on to describe her relationship with Jo, 51, as "one of the greatest gifts of my life" and praised the stand-up comic for renewing her faith "in men, in love, (and) in being 100 per cent who I am".

"This is not an ending. It's another beginning, and it's a comfort to know that I am still loved and love this man the way the sun loves the moon and the moon loves the sun. YOUR PERSON IS COMING," she insisted, concluding: "So, please continue to root for both of us, because you never know what life will bring."