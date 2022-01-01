Issa Rae shut down pregnancy rumours after mother started to believe speculation

Issa Rae shut down speculation that she was pregnant after her mother starting to buy into the gossip.

The Insecure star took to Twitter in March to shut down rumours suggesting she was expecting her first child with husband Louis Diame, comically writing, "LET A B**CH EAT DRINK AND BE MERRY... I am not pregnant, f**kyouverymuch."

In a cover interview with TODAY, Issa explained that she felt she had to issue a denial when her mum started becoming convinced the gossip was true.

"My sister sent me a screenshot of my mom texting her an article like, 'Did she tell you ... Are the rumours true?' I was like, 'What?!' (My sister) was like, 'Not Mom believing in gossip!'" Issa recalled. "I was like, 'But she texted you and she didn't even ask me!' I'm like, 'Mom, a pregnancy... you really think that I would hide a grandchild from you? That you've been begging for?!' So I had to say something, because it was getting out of hand."

The actress likes to keep her personal life offline but isn't sure if she will be able to keep pictures of her child to herself when she becomes a mother.

"I'm not sure... Maybe if I have a child, I'll feel like, 'Everybody needs to see this thing!' I don't know!" she joked.

Issa got married to Louis, a Senegalese businessman, in July 2021. She had never confirmed their relationship and the first time he appeared on her social media accounts was when she shared photos from their big day.

The U.S. morning show has launched a quarterly digital magazine and Issa is the first-ever cover star.