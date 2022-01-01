Lizzo wants to 'get in middle of' Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's PDA

Lizzo has joked that she wants to "get in the middle of" Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's public displays of affection.

The newlyweds are often spotted kissing and hugging while out and about, and during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Monday, the Juice hitmaker revealed that she is a big fan of the couple.

"Let me get in the middle of that," she said of the pair, adding that she "sat next to them at the Met Gala (in May) and I fully enjoyed it".

"It's about damn time they call me," the star smiled.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Lizzo divulged that Rihanna has slid into her direct messages in the past, with the pair sharing lighthearted exchanges.

"We don't talk about work," she insisted.

And when questioned about Denise Richards recently joining OnlyFans, Lizzo simply replied, "I don't know who that is."