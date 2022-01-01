Willem Dafoe and Camila Marrone cast in Gonzo Girl

Willem Dafoe and Camila Marrone are to star in 'Gonzo Girl'.

Patricia Arquette will make her feature directorial debut on the project and is also set to appear in an acting capacity. The movie is based on the acclaimed novel of the same name by Cheryl Della Pietra and is being adapted for the big screen by Rebecca Thomas and Jessica Caldwell.

The story is set in 1992 and follows aspiring writer Alley Russo (Morrone) has an exciting new job as the assistant to the legendary "gonzo journalist" Walker Reade (Dafoe).

She is placed under orders to help the chaotic Reade settle down to work on his latest prose but Alley soon learns that a lifetime of substance abuse has chipped away at his writing ability.

Russo begins to transform Reade's rants and raves into publishable work by running it through the filter of her own mind and her own typewriter to keep his career alive.

Patricia will play the role of Claudia – the minder and manager of Walker Reade for many years.

Willem has a number of acting projects on the horizon, including a role opposite Christoph Waltz in 'Dead For a Dollar'.

The duo have been cast in the Western helmed by legendary filmmaker Walter Hill as he gets behind the camera on a film for the first time in five years.

Willem is also starring in the movie 'Poor Things' alongside Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo and Jerrod Carmichael.

Yorgos Lanthimos is directing the adaptation of the novel of the same name by Alasdair Gray which has been influenced by Mary Shelley's story 'Frankenstein'.