Jennifer Lopez's mother 'considers Ben Affleck her true love'

Jennifer Lopez's mother has "always said" Ben Affleck is her daughter's "true love", according to The View's Sunny Hostin.

The pop superstar tied the knot with the actor/director at Las Vegas' A Little White Chapel on Saturday, more than 18 years after they called off their original engagement.

TV personality Hostin reacted to the news on the talk show on Monday and revealed that Lopez's mum, Guadalupe 'Lupe' Rodríguez, has given Affleck her stamp of approval.

"I was not surprised because Ben is her true love so I knew they would get back together. I knew that they were in love," she said. "I've spoken to her mother, Lupe, about it. Lupe has always said that Ben is her true love.

"I know that this gonna last forever and they're gonna live happily ever after, and that's why she took his last name and she loves him. And that is it. This is it for her. She should have married him the first time."

Lopez took Affleck's surname upon their marriage, and when she confirmed their nuptials in her On the JLo newsletter on Sunday, she signed off as "Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck".

The Jenny From the Block singer originally got engaged to Affleck in 2002 but they called it off in 2004. She went on to marry her third husband Marc Anthony, the father of her twins, and Affleck tied the knot with Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children with.

Lopez and Affleck reunited in April 2021 and got engaged for the second time in April the following year.