Paul Walter Hauser: Cruella sequel will be filmed in 2023

Paul Walter Hauser has revealed that the 'Cruella' sequel will begin filming next year.

The 35-year-old actor played thief Horace Badun in the origin story for the evil '101 Dalmatians' character Cruella de Vil and confirmed that the sequel – which sees Emma Stone reprising the title role – is due to head into production in 2023.

Paul told Forbes: "I'm told we're doing it next year. I don't know when but I think Tony McNamara is writing the script right now. He's probably tinkering away with that.

"We got to work around the ever-busy schedule of Craig Gillespie and Emma Stone, who are worth the wait, so anytime they want to do it, I'll be there."

The film's makeup artists Nadia Stacey and Julia Vernon confirmed that a script was being written for a 'Cruella' sequel at the Academy Awards earlier this year.

Stacey said: "They're working on the script at the moment."

She also hoped that the new project will be set in the 1980s to give her more opportunity to explore the style of the characters.

Stacey said: "My only hope is, I know nothing, but my hope is we're moving into the 80s... get your rollers out, lots of perms. We'd have such a new era to explore."

Director Craig Gillespie did suggest that there was plenty of scope for more movies based around the character of Cruella as the first movie only scraped the surface.

He said: "I feel like we've only just met her. I'd love to now see the full-blown Cruella, fully loaded. She's managed to get the support system around her and she can really expand on her brand.

"I'd love to see where that takes her and how you could almost destroy her from inside out, if she's not careful with all that power."