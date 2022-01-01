Luke Evans to voice Scrooge in animated adaptation of A Christmas Carol

Luke Evans will portray Scrooge in an animated retelling of 'A Christmas Carol'.



The 'Beauty and the Beast' actor will lend his voice to the titular miser in Netflix's upcoming CGI animated musical, while Olivia Colman will voice the Ghost of Christmas Past and Trevor Dion Nicholas will portray the Ghost of Christmas Present.



In addition, Johnny Flynn will play Scrooge's overworked clerk Bob Cratchit, with Jonathan Pryce as his late business partner Jacob Marley, and Jessie Buckley on board as Isabel Fezziwig.



Fre Fee will voice Harry Huffam, Tom Jenkins will be portrayed by Giles Terera and James Cosmo will star as Mr. Fezziwig.



'Monster High: Welcome to Monster High' filmmaker Stephen Donnelly will direct 'Scrooge: A Christmas Carol' - which will debut on the streaming service in December - and admitted it has been a "fascinating challenge" to work on the new adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic story.



He said: “It’s been a fascinating challenge to adapt such a beloved and often-told story. I think this version will give those who know ‘A Christmas Carol’ all the things they expect, but not as they’ve experienced them before.



"There are more than enough psychedelic, time-travelling and musical surprises to keep those familiar with the story on the edge of their seats, while the authentic essence of Dickens has been retained for those coming completely fresh to the classic tale.



"I can’t wait to share this new version of ‘A Christmas Carol’ with the world and sincerely hope audiences embrace it this year and for many to come.”



The film will feature re-imagined songs from the late Leslie Bricusse, which have been arranged and produced by Jeremy Holland-Smith, who has also provided the original score.