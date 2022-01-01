Jessica Alba goes to therapy with both of her daughters

Jessica Alba sees a therapist with both of her daughters.

The Fantastic Four actress revealed in a cover interview with Glamour U.K. magazine that she takes her daughters Honor, 14, and Haven, 10, to therapy to help them communicate how she can be a "better parent".

"I went with both of them. And around puberty is when it's the time I think, for me, with my girls. That's when they started to sort of shut down and get really like, 'I don't want to talk any more.' And I'm like, 'We're not doing this. We've got to keep a line of communication here. How can I be a better parent to you? How do you want me to talk to you? Don't shut me out,'" she admitted.

Jessica shared that the experience is positive as the therapy sessions created a safe space for her daughters to candidly tell her what they didn't like about her approach to parenting.

She explained, "I was like, 'Look, I'm not perfect. I'm not going to know all the answers, but I want to be a great parent to you. And what you like and don't is different from what your sister likes and doesn't like. And I'm going to make mistakes. Here's a safe space, you can't get in trouble - l let me know what I'm doing wrong, or what you would like me to do differently. Or how do you want me to discipline you when you do screw up? What does that look like for you? And how would you want to be treated so you can still feel like you have your dignity intact?'"

The 41-year-old previously revealed she had been to therapy with Honor.

Jessica shares her daughters, as well as her four-year-old son Hayes, with her husband Cash Warren.