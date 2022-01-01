Cara Delevingne calls for LGBTQ+ allies

Cara Delevingne is calling on more people to speak up as allies of the LGBTQ+ community.



The model-turned-actress is one of 12 people fronting the August issue of British Vogue, which focuses on Pride.



Speaking to the famous publication, Cara was asked what are the most urgent changes that need to be made for the world to be a safer and more welcoming space for the LGBTQ+ community.



In a rallying cry, she said: "Rights. Whether it's trans rights, whether it's women's rights, whether it's equal opportunities, whether it's gay marriage.



"But the most important thing that needs to be done is we need allies. We need people to stand up and make a change, because it needs to happen now. There are so many people in so much pain, and throughout the world there are still choices being made, policies and governments that are going against people's human rights, and that is not okay."



Elsewhere in the interview, the 29-year-old explained that she didn't really have a coming-out story. Instead, she simply decided to put her "cards on the table" when it came to who she was in love with.



"It didn't feel like I was making, you know, a conscious decision to be out," Cara continued. "It just meant that I was done with being in the closet. I was done with being ashamed for who I loved and who I was. So for me it was more just being like, love is love, and we should be able to love who we want."