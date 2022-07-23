Marvel Studios reveal Phase 5 schedule and tease Phase 6

Marvel Studios have unveiled their schedule for Phase Five and part of Phase Six, including two new 'Avengers' movies.

Around 6,000 fans at Comic-Con on Saturday (23.07.22) enjoyed presentations for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3', 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania', 'She Hulk: Attorney at Law' and 'Secret Invasion', while studio boss Kevin Feige shared the details for their other upcoming releases.

After walking fans through the end of Phase Four, Kevin revealed Phase Five will include 'The Marvels', which will open in cinemas on 28 July, 2023, 'Blade', which will be out on 3 November, 2023, and 'Captain America: New World Order', which is set for release on 3 May, 2024. On the small screen, Disney+ will have the second season of 'Loki', as well as 'Agatha: Coven of Chaos', and Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio in 'Daredevil: Born Again'.

Phase Six projects announced were 'Fantastic Four', which will be released on 8 November 2024, and the two movies which will end the phase, 'Avengers: the Kang Dynasty' and 'Avengers: Secret Wars' which will both be released in 2025, on 2 May and 7 November respectively.

During the presentation, the 'Black Pantha: Wakanda Forever' introduction kicked off with dancers and drummers accompanying musicians Baaba Maal and Massamba Diop, before director Ryan Coogler shared a story about his first appearance at Comic-Con alongside late star Chadwick Boseman.

The filmmaker recalled how the actor squeezed his shoulder in excitement.

He said: "He was really strong and he was getting excited and as the clip went on he was squeezing my shoulder the whole time and when it finished, I couldn't even lift my arm.

"I felt his hand for the rest of that day. Standing here with you all, listening to that music and thinking about it all, I promise you I can feel his hand on me right now.

He continued: "Chad is no longer with us physically but his spirit, his passion, his genius, his pride in his culture and the impact that he made on this industry will be felt forever. We put our love for Chadwick into this film and we also put our passion.

"It's a roller coaster of a movie."