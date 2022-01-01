Chris Pratt honed clown persona 'his entire life'

Chris Pratt honed the clown character he played in Parks and Recreation his entire life as a "self-defence mechanism".



Outside of his successful movie franchises, Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World, Pratt is best known for playing the goofy and dim-witted Andy Dwyer in the TV sitcom between 2009 and 2015.



In an interview with Men's Health magazine, Pratt explained that he had been creating the Andy-style clown persona his whole life as he wasn't as tough as his father wanted him to be.



"He was from the old school. He was a boxer and a bouncer. He used to f**king kick the s**t out of people," he shared. "I am a sensitive person. My dad knew that when I was a youngster, and it kind of made him dislike me. Or not dislike me but act like he disliked me - 'cause he probably grew up in a world where a guy like that could get eaten alive. And so he wanted to put calluses on me.



"Early on, I developed humour as a self-defence mechanism - I developed Andy, really. Andy on Parks and Rec was my clown that I had honed my entire life, a guy who is affable, who's an intelligent person playing a dumb person."



Pratt, whose father died in 2014, has continued to leverage this dumb image for a joke in his movie franchises and he admitted he uses this persona as "a tactic" to "lower people’s expectations of me".