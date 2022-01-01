Hailey Bieber wins copyright lawsuit over skincare line name

Hailey Bieber has legally been given permission to name her skincare line Rhode.



In June, a New York-based clothing company, also named Rhode, filed a copyright lawsuit against the model for using the same name in her new skincare line, but a judge dismissed the claim in Bieber’s favour.



Bieber launched her brand a few days before the suit was filed, using her middle name Rhode for the venture.



The clothing company, founded by Purna Khatau and Phoebe Vickers in 2014, argued that Bieber’s brand name infringed on its trademark.



The Blast reports that Bieber argued against this claim, saying as a clothing line and a skincare line, their companies were separate enough to eliminate confusion for the public.



A judge denied the clothing brand’s motion for a preliminary injunction and denied the request to block Bieber’s The Making Of Rhode documentary from being released. The 20-minute video detailing how she started the brand over several years is now available to watch on YouTube.



On 22 June, hours after filing the lawsuit, the Rhode clothing brand founders released a statement on Instagram.



“We didn’t want to file this lawsuit, but we had to in order to protect our business,” they wrote. “Hailey could choose any brand for her skin-care line. We have only the brand name ‘RHODE’ that we’ve built.



“That’s why we didn’t sell her our brand when she asked four years ago, and why we ask her now to change her skin-care line’s brand. Her using our brand is hurting our company, our employees, our customers, and our partners.”