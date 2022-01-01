Brad Pitt ordered to give documents to Angelina Jolie in legal battle over French winery

Brad Pitt has been ordered to give documents to ex-wife Angelina Jolie by a court.

The pair are currently settling ownership over the French winery Chateau Miraval, which they bought together during their relationship.

After their split, Jolie sold her stake in the winery to Tenute del Mondo, a subsidiary of Stoli Group, who Pitt refuses to partner with.

Pitt’s lawyers have attempted to deny Jolie’s request for papers and correspondence, which would be used as evidence. On 22 July, an LA judge decided Pitt must give up the documents to Jolie’s legal team, and cannot delay until they appeal the decision.

An unidentified source told Page Six that Pitt’s anger over his divorce with Jolie in 2016 is getting in the way of business, saying, “Any rational human being would be happy for Stoli to (be a partner in their business). They have top-notch marketing and distribution.”

A different source close to Pitt gave another reason for the actor not wanting to partner with Stoli on the winery.

“The best way to retain value for (their kids) is for the parents to retain full ownership of this increasingly valuable and expanding asset,” they said.

Pitt and Jolie share six children. They first started dating in 2005, married in 2014 at the winery, and divorced in 2016.