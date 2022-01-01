Jason Momoa involved in motorcycle accident

Jason Momoa was reportedly involved in a motorcycle accident on Sunday.



TMZ reports the Aquaman star was driving along Old Topanga Canyon Road near Calabasas in Los Angeles on 24 July when a motorcyclist travelling in the opposite direction came around a curve and collided with the car head-on.



The motorcyclist reportedly moved into Jason’s lane during their turn, hitting the left side of Jason’s Oldsmobile and bouncing off the windshield.



The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, including a thumb injury and bruising on their leg. Jason was not injured.



Police attended the scene and took reports, but no one is being blamed for the incident. TMZ obtained footage from a passing motorist, with the 42-year-old star spotted walking back to his car and two fire trucks parked at the scene.



The actor has not spoken publicly of the collision.