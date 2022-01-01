Kevin Feige unveils roadmap to Avengers: Secret Wars at Comic-Con

Kevin Feige unveiled the release dates of the Marvel films and TV shows leading up to 2025's Avengers: Secret Wars at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend.



Three years ago, the Marvel Studios boss appeared at the annual convention to share the slate of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)'s Phase Four, which concludes with TV show She-Hulk: Attorney at Law in August and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in November.



And following criticism that Phase Four has had no clear end goal, Feige returned to Comic-Con's Hall H on Saturday to finally give fans an insight into where the franchise is heading as he unveiled Phase Five and Six.



The films of Phase Five will kick off with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which introduces Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror, in February 2023, followed by the final Guardians film, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, in May 2023.



The Blade reboot, starring Mahershala Ali, was finally given a release date of November 2023 and Anthony Mackie's first solo movie as Captain America was confirmed, with Captain America: New World Order being released in May 2024. The films of Phase Five conclude with Thunderbolts, a team-up of MCU anti-heroes. No casting was announced for the movie, which will be released in July 2024.



The TV shows in Phase Five include Secret Invasion, Echo, the second season of Loki, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever spin-off Ironheart, the WandaVision spin-off Agatha: Coven of Chaos, and Daredevil: Born Again, in which Charlie Cox will reprise the character.



Feige then unveiled three movie titles in Phase Six, beginning with the Fantastic Four reboot in November 2024, and revealed that the MCU's Multiverse Saga will conclude with two Avengers movies to be released six months apart. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty - presumably involving Majors' Kang - will debut in May 2025 followed by Avengers: Secret Wars in November 2025.



Feige also confirmed to Deadline that the Russo Brothers, who directed the previous two Avengers movies, will not return to helm the upcoming ones.



Marvel's Comic-Con presentation also featured trailers and first-look footage of the upcoming films. Fans were finally given the trailer of the Black Panther sequel, which hints at how the franchise will continue without its leading man Chadwick Boseman.