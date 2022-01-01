Mira Sorvino pays tribute to late father Paul Sorvino

Mira Sorvino has written a heartfelt tribute to her late father Paul Sorvino.



The Goodfellas star's death was announced on Monday by his publicist Roger Neal on behalf of Paul's wife, Dee Dee Sorvino, who was by his side as he passed, Deadline reports.



According to the announcement, Paul died at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida, of natural causes. He was 83.



After Paul's death was announced, his actress daughter Mira posted a statement on Twitter, writing, "My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed. My heart is rent asunder - a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over. He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I'm sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend."



The Karate Kid star Ralph Macchio replied to Mira's post by writing, "So very sorry, Mira. I was privileged getting to work with and know Dad a bit. Much love to you and your family."



In a statement, Dee Dee said of her husband's death, "Our hearts are broken. There will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life, and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage."



In addition to Mira and Dee Dee, Paul is survived by his children Amanda and Michael, as well as five grandchildren.