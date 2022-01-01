Aldis Hodge wants solo outings as Hawkman

Aldis Hodge wants to make solo films as Hawkman.

The 35-year-old actor has been cast as the superhero in the upcoming DC Extended Universe (DCEU) film 'Black Adam' and feels that the character's "rich history" in the comic books makes him the ideal character for more spin-off projects.

Aldis told SlashFilm: "The thing about Hawkman, you'll know if you look at the chronology of the comic book series, you have the Justice Society, you even have him dip into the Justice League a little bit, and then you have the standalone Hawkman comics, and there's so much rich history there.

"His backstory, his curse, his history with Hawkgirl. There's so much there to fill out a standalone film – a few standalone films! I just hope we get to explore it."

Aldis has realised a life-long dream by getting to play a superhero on the big screen and is determined to make the experience last.

The 'Straight Outta Compton' star said: "It's one of those things, where you're like, 'Oh man, if I ever get the chance...' and for it to come to me in this way, I honestly never would have thought of myself as Hawkman.

"This is a bucket list career achievement for me, and I hope to continue to take care of it."

Hodge recalled how superheroes have been a part of his entire life and acting career.

He said: "I've been an actor since I was three, but every time I was on a job and I was on good behaviour and did my thing, my mom would get me a Batman toy to reward me because I loved Batman... So really, my career was first motivated by DC, in truth."