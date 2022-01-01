Kevin Hart swears Chris Rock 'almost cried' when he presented him with a goat

Kevin Hart is adamant Chris Rock "almost broke down" in tears when he gifted him with a goat during a show over the weekend.

The comedy star was joined by Rock and Dave Chappelle for a gig at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday night.

At the end of the show, Hart presented Rock with a live goat - and he was stunned by his reaction.

"I gave him the goat. He almost cried. He almost broke down and cried on stage... it was a real moment. You don't see that in our culture enough," said Hart during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, before explaining how the stunt didn't exactly go to plan. "The goat, uh, goat took a s**t on stage. He s**t on Chris's shoes. He destroyed Chris's shoes. Chris had on some white moon boots and that goat got him."

Hart went on to note that he wanted to give Rock, 57, a goat as he has long viewed him as the "Greatest of all Time" or G.O.A.T.

"You know, you guys don't know, Chris is a mentor, friend, inspiration. He's a large part of the reason that I am where I am today in my career just from his advice, his insight, et cetera and he's my G.O.A.T. I wanted him to feel that and understand how I feel about him in front of that audience," the Night School actor continued.