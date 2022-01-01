Olivia Wilde 'honoured and thrilled' to premiere Don't Worry Darling at Venice Film Festival

Olivia Wilde feels "honoured and thrilled" about premiering her new movie Don't Worry Darling at the 2022 Venice Film Festival.



The organisers of the annual Italian film festival unveiled the line-up for the upcoming event on Tuesday, revealing that Wilde's sophomore film will have its world premiere on Venice's Lido island.



It was subsequently confirmed that the director will be joined on the red carpet by the film's stars Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, and Chris Pine.



In a statement, the Booksmart filmmaker shared that having her movie debut at Venice was "truly a dream come true".



"I am honoured and thrilled that Don't Worry Darling will have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival," she began, reports Deadline. "When we dreamed of making this movie, we imagined Venice as our ultimate goal, and we can hardly believe it's really happening!



"From our cast - led by the formidable Florence Pugh and Harry Styles - to the design of this world and the kinetic cinematography, the film was crafted for viewing in the collective setting of the theatrical experience. For this first screening to take place in the jewel-like surroundings of the Venice Lido and in the presence of some of international cinema's most accomplished artists is beyond exciting."



Don't Worry Darling, which will be released in September, will premiere Out of Competition at the festival alongside notable films such as Ti West's X spin-off Pearl, starring Mia Goth, and Paul Schrader's Master Gardener, starring Joel Edgerton and Sigourney Weaver.



The festival will open with Noah Baumbach's latest movie, White Noise, which is competing for the Golden Lion for best film. Other competition titles include Andrew Dominik's Blonde, starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe; Luca Guadagnino's Bones & All, starring Taylor Russell and Timothee Chalamet; Darren Aronofsky's The Whale, starring Brendan Fraser; Tár, starring Cate Blanchett; and Florian Zeller's The Son, starring Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern.



The 2022 Venice Film Festival runs from 31 August to 10 September.